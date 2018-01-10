SiriusXM Radio cut ties with Steve Bannon on the same day he left his role as executive chairman at Breitbart News.

“Breitbart News has decided to end its relationship with Stephen K. Bannon, therefore he will no longer host on SiriusXM since our programming agreement is with Breitbart News,” read a statement from the radio channel on Tuesday.

The radio company's announcement came after it was announced Bannon would be stepping down from his role at Breitbart after a tumultuous public fallout with President Trump over his remarks in Michael Wolff’s book, Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House.

Last December it was announced that Bannon would return to radio and host "Breitbart News Daily" on SirusXM radio each weekday from 6 to 9 a.m.

Bannon left his post as executive chairman of the right-wing news outlet in 2016 to become chief executive officer of the Trump campaign and later chief strategist in the Trump administration. He resumed his role at Breitbart after parting ways with the White House in August 2017.