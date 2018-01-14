Steve Bannon is more than just the Grim Reaper on "Saturday Night Live."

He's also Bill Murray.

The famous comedic actor who was a cast members on "Saturday Night Live" back in the 1970s sat down for an interview as the former White House chief strategist on "Morning Joe" alongside Fire and Fury author Michael Wolff, portrayed by former "SNL" cast member Fred Armisen.

After discussing what is new ventures are now that he left Breitbart News, including a show for Crackle called "Cucks in Cars getting Coffee," Murray's Bannon warned the audience he could have another presidential campaign in him and he has new controversial candidates in mind.

"I convinced this country to elect Donald and I can do it again. Logan Paul, Martin Shrkeli, Jared Fogel," he said. "It's time for America to slide down the Bannonster."

Armisen's Wolff complimented his fellow panelist for completing an "amazing" an amazing task by getting Trum elected.

And, he added: "You unleashed this monster of biblical proportions upon the universe."

"Michael Wolff, that's the sweetest thing anyone has ever said to me. Thank you," was the reply.

Also in this week's cold opening were "Morning Joe" co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski once again dealing with sexual tension, portrayed by "SNL" cast members Alex Moffat and Kate McKinnon, and cast member Leslie Jones as Oprah Winfrey, who commented on whether there is a run for the White House in the future.