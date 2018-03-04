Hope Hicks: “I really am going to miss all my friends from my semester abroad at the White House.” (via SNL) pic.twitter.com/OfTZGQc7rN— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) March 4, 2018

"Saturday Night Live" tackled Hope Hicks' resignation from the White House this week.

Cast member Cecily Strong, who often portrays first lady Melania Trump beside Alec Baldwin's President Trump impersonation, played the outgoing White House communications director in a brief segment on "Weekend Update."

“I really am going to miss all my friends from my semester abroad at the White House," she said, before reading a short graduation-like speech, with music, addressing all the people she'll miss in the West Wing.

About Trump, the fake Hicks said, "to Donny, I'll always be your 'Hopey,' because that is what you called me when you needed help when your red tie touched the toilet water."

Strong also said it was fun being the Trump translator, having to interpret such phrases as "Donald slarngry," which she said meant Trump was "sleepy, angry, and horny."

She also called on Trump to never forget their "inside joke" about how "the meeting" was about "Russian adoption" — a sly reference to the 2016 Trump Tower meeting between Trump campaign officials and a Russian lawyer being looked at by special counsel Robert Mueller.

Other Trump administration members who got shout-outs were first daughter Ivanka Trump and White House counselor Kellyanne Conway.

The "SNL" sketch comes days after it was revealed that Hicks, 29, will leave the White House in the coming weeks.