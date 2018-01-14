Oprah Winfrey, played by "Saturday Night Live" cast member Leslie Jones, stopped by "Weekend Update" to discuss a run for the White House in 2020.

Flanked by longtime partner Stedman Graham, played by Chris Redd, the faux Winfrey toyed with the idea of starting with a campaign and said the reason she would commit to a run for office would be to "get white women back on track."

"Ever since I've been off the air they have gotten out of control. They voted for Trump. They voted for Roy Moore. They kept 12 different shows about flipping houses on the air. It's a mess!," she said as Redd's Graham played hype man. "Somebody needs to look these white women in the eye and say, 'You deserve my three favorite things: love, respect, and a new panini maker."

Winfrey, a longtime media mogul and billionaire, fueled talk about her attempting a presidential bid after she delivered a fiery speech on Jan. 8 at the 75th Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Jones as Winfrey also briefly appeared in the 'SNL' cold open with Bill Murray portraying Steve Bannon.