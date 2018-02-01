A soldier died after an accidental shooting at an Oregon training facility, according to a report Thursday.

The Clatsop County Sheriff's Office told the Associated Press that the shot was fired Wednesday night at Camp Rilea near the housing area, according to U.S. Army unit members.

The soldier, whose name has not been released, reportedly died in the emergency room at Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria.

Camp Rilea is the main training facility for the Oregon National Guard, according to the report.