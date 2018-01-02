South Korean officials offered to meet with North Korea next week to discuss the possibility of the rogue regime sending a delegation to the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

South Korean Minister of Unification Cho Myoung Gyon suggested officials from the North and the South meet Jan. 9 at the border village of Panmunjom, according to Reuters. If the talks proceed, it would mark the first dialogue between the two countries since December 2015.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un suggested sending athletes to next month’s Olympics in South Korea in a New Year’s address Monday.

Cho Myoung Gyon told reporters the South Korean government is “open to talking with North Korea, regardless of time, location and form.”

“We look forward to candidly discussing interests from both sides face-to-face with North Korea along with the North’s participation in the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics,” he said.

South Korea President Moon Jae-In said a potential dialogue between the two countries would be a “groundbreaking chance” to “establish peace.”

Talks between North Korea and South Korea would follow a year of heightened tensions over the rogue regime’s nuclear and missile programs.

The United Nations has implemented sanctions against North Korea in response to its continued weapons tests, and the Trump administration has said all options, including a military option, are on the table for handling the regime.

However, administration officials have said they would rather not employ a military option.