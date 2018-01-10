South Korean President Moon Jae-in said President Trump played a major role in getting his country and North Korea back to the negotiating table again.

Trump "made a huge contribution to make inter-Korean talks happen [and] I'd like to express my gratitude," Moon said, according to CNN.

The two nations agreed that North Korea would send athletes to compete in the figure skating competition in the Olympics in Pyeongchang, and further agreed to start talks aimed at reducing military tensions.

Trump himself took credit for getting the two nations together, because of his tougher talk and push for sanctions when North Korea has tested missiles and nuclear weapons.

"Does anybody really believe that talks and dialogue would be going on between North and South Korea right now if I wasn't firm, strong and willing to commit our total 'might' against the North?" he asked on Twitter last week.