Name: Katie Schoettler

Hometown: Jacksonville, Fla.

Position: Spokeswoman for the House Natural Resources Committee

Age: 27

Alma mater: Florida State University

—-

Washington Examiner: What spurred your decision to come to Washington?

Schoettler: I’ve worked in public service and on campaigns since I graduated college. In 2015, I started working for a council member from the City of Jacksonville. As the council member’s only staffer, I was able to get a feel for the legislative and communications side. I was constantly working with reporters, and I loved it instantly; I learned so much.

I loved the impact that local government has on the everyday lives of people. But I always saw myself moving to a bigger city. And one day, I was walking with my roommate at the beach — she actually worked for a council member in Jacksonville too, for a Democrat — we were just talking about "what if we moved to Washington, D.C.? We don’t have any kids holding us back, so what if we just made the big move?"

We talked to some people who lived and worked in D.C., and they told us a little bit about it. "It’s cutthroat up here, you really have to want to be there to be successful." It was nerve-wracking, but at the same time seemed like an exciting adventure. We decided to go for it, and within the next few weeks, we were packing up our stuff into boxes.

Before moving up here, I had set up some informational interviews and talked to a lot of people, and luckily, I landed a job at the Natural Resources Committee. It’s probably one of the best decisions I ever made.

Washington Examiner: What did you start doing in the House Natural Resources Committee, and how has that taken you to your current position as committee spokeswoman?

Schoettler: How I got my foot in the door? The staff director was actually from my hometown. So, we had connected in the previous months, and then, when I was moving up here, a position opened. I was a staff assistant when I came up here.

Another piece of advice I was getting from people who previously worked up here, who are back in Florida and who are very successful, was "keep your head down, get your foot in the door, anywhere."

I started in the press office after a few months, and I was primarily working on federal lands issues for one of our subcommittees. I was in the press office. One of the coolest things that I was able to achieve working up here was when the House passed comprehensive forestry legislation. So, I worked hand-in-hand with our policy folks on that. I was able to really see how the process works from start to finish, from hearings at the committee level to working with leadership to get floor time. I was able to do a lot with the federal lands subcommittee.

Federal lands is a priority for the chairman that I work for. All of our policy staff are so bright and have so much knowledge, so I was able to learn fast, and was recently promoted to be press secretary.

So, now I will be covering all sides of the committee. Obviously, federal lands is one of them, along with energy and natural resources, water power, oceans, oversight and investigations, and native affairs. So, I’m really excited to move forward and working with our policy folks.

Washington Examiner: Your family is full of journalists, right?

Schoettler: The media world and working with the press is in my blood. My grandfather wrote for the Baltimore Sun for over 50 years. He was a feature writer and well-known for covering the Vietnam War and some other profile pieces. He recently passed away, and there was a really nice tribute to him.

He was also on the season finale of "The Wire." He only says one word, and it’s a cuss word. I remember watching this episode. He is eating cottage cheese, and they come up to him and say, ‘Carl, how’s it going,’ or something. And he just says his word.

He’s from Philly. My family is from the North. My dad is from Baltimore, and he got an opportunity to work in Jacksonville. He was a reporter for the Florida Times Union close to 25 years, and he was one of the best. He was an investigative journalist; he wrote the crime and police beat for the paper.

Washington Examiner: How was it having a father who was an investigative journalist?

Schoettler: I was never able to get away with anything growing up. My dad taught me what it was like to talk to a reporter all day. They write down everything. They remember everything. So, I always have to be careful. But having my father and grandfather be in the press and [being] reporters sculpted me, and I learned a lot through them.

Washington Examiner: Your dad actually took notes while you were having conversations?

Schoettler: If I was ever in trouble or if I ever got grounded, I could never lie to my dad because he would have everything I said written down. So, I could never get out of that. Or any homework assignment I had, even if it was a first draft of a paper in middle or high school, my dad would just take his red pen and go through it. When he found out I had a paper, it was just a nightmare.

Washington Examiner: How has that benefited you in your current role?

Schoettler: I know how to have a positive working relationship with reporters. I know how I can trust people and what I can say. I think I can tell the loyal and trustworthy reporters off the bat. I learned a lot from my dad over the years and working with local government with reporters.

Having my dad in that role, my grandfather, really helped mold me to be a good fit in the press world. I watched him and his relationships with people in the news.

Washington Examiner: What do you like doing when you aren't working on Capitol Hill?

Schoettler: I still consider myself a newbie to Washington, D.C., and to a big city. I like to explore, going to new restaurants and fun bars, breweries, and beer gardens. I don’t even think beer gardens is a thing in the South, but it's really fun. I love them.

I like to be active, exercise, and play sports when I can. I have a dog. I’m like a single mom because I have a dog. Big responsibility. I like going to sporting events. I went to my first NBA and NHL game up here. So, I’m a big fan of that. I love football. I love college football. I love the atmosphere around watching games.