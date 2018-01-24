Starbucks announced Wednesday it will spend $250 million on pay increases, new jobs, and stock options for its 150,000 partners at the company's stores, plants, and support centers starting Jan. 1.

The coffee mogul cited "recent changes in the U.S. tax law" for its decision to boost employee benefits and create 8,000 new retail jobs and 500 manufacturing positions at its Augusta, Ga., plant.

"Just as we have always felt strongly that our partners are key to our business success, we have also known offering a valuable, comprehensive benefits package helps us retain our valuable partners. The value of Starbucks benefit package [fully accessed] is unmatched by other retailers and provides thousands of dollars above the value of other companies compensation offerings," said Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson in a statement.

Starbucks will devote $120 million toward further boosting worker wages across the company.

On April 16 — the day after the individual tax filing deadline — the Seattle-based company will dish out $100 million in stock options to workers. Hourly retail employees will receive complimentary $500 stock shares and store managers will get $2,000.

Starbucks also launched the Partner and Family Sick Time benefit, which will give all eligible U.S. partners the ability to accrue paid sick time based on hours worked. Employees will earn one paid sick hour for every 30 hours worked. For example, an employee who works 23 hours per week will earn five sick days per year.

The company's parental leave policy will give all nonbirth parents up to six weeks of paid leave.