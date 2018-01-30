The State Department called on the Russian government to stop its pilots from buzzing American planes after an incident where a Russian plane flew within five feet of an American surveillance plane.

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert confirmed earlier reports of the incident and said the Russian government needs to put an end to Russian pilots buzzing American military personnel before something unfortunate happened.

“This is but the latest example of Russian military activities disregarding international norms and agreements. We call on Russia to cease these unsafe actions that increase the risk of miscalculation, danger to aircrew on both sides, and midair collisions,” Nauert said.

Russian pilots have repeatedly buzzed American ships and jets in recent years.

Russia has enhanced its military presence in the region following its annexation of Crimea in 2014.

Last month, two U.S. F-22s intercepted Russian attack jets shortly after flying over a deconfliction line in Syria.