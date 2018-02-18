Teachers and public employees all throughout West Virginia will stage a walkout Thursday and Friday to protest inaction to solve issues related to pay raises and healthcare costs.

Union leaders made the announcement Saturday during a rally at the state Capitol where thousands of people reportedly gathered in the rain.

"The entire state of West Virginia will be shut down," said Dale Lee, president of West Virginia Education Association, according to the Charleston Gazette-Mail. "We are standing united — all 55 [counties]. Will you stand with us?"

The demonstration Saturday was preceded by teachers and service personnel from seven counties participating in a walkout and storming into the West Virginia State Capitol building on Friday.

The demonstrators are expressing their frustration with state lawmakers debating a pay raise they say is too small to contend with a projected rise in healthcare costs. They are also seeking full funding of the Public Employees Insurance Agency.