House Minority Whip Steny Hoyer, D-Md., said Wednesday he thinks Democrats have a 90 percent chance of retaking the House in the November election, and said his party should pick up at least 30 seats.

"I think it's 90 percent, I really do believe it's very positive," he said when asked at an event hosted by Axios.

"I think we're on the upside," Hoyer said. "The president's popularity is very low, in the 30s. And when you see that, historically, you see a significant shift of membership in the House of Representatives."

He said that dynamic worked out for Democrats in 2006, and for Republicans in 2010, and said he expects it to happen again under President Trump this year.

"We have a lot of candidates who want to run in a lot of districts," he said. "A large number are competitive, certainly enough for us to take back the majority."

"Secondly, what do you see on the Republican side? You see retirements," Hoyer added.

Democrats need to pick up 24 seats to win back the House.