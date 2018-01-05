Late night host Stephen Colbert mocked President Trump and first lady Melania Trump's marriage Thursday, claiming they were in a sexless union because they allegedly sleep in different bedrooms in the White House.

"It turns out that the president and the first lady have separate bedrooms, the first first couple to do so since John and Jackie Kennedy," Colbert told viewers of "The Late Show," parroting excerpts from Michael Wolff's Trump administration tell-all published by various news organizations.

"Meaning Donald Trump has had just as much sex as JFK has had in the last year," Colbert quipped.

TONIGHT: When the Melania's away, the Hamburglar will play. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/0GYnpXUclT— The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) January 5, 2018

Colbert added that speculation Trump might be having extramarital affairs could be quashed through another extract from Wolff's book.

"If you're concerned that the president might have a mistress, don't worry," he said. "Apparently every night if Trump was not having his 6:30 p.m. dinner with Steve Bannon, he was in bed by that time with a cheeseburger."

"I'm going to hope eating it," Colbert concluded before imitating how he believed Trump would consume it.