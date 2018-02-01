Author Stephen King said Thursday it’s “karma” that a train carrying Republican lawmakers crashed as they were on their way to a retreat in West Virginia.

“A trainload of Republicans on their way to a pricey retreat hit a garbage truck,” the author tweeted about the Wednesday incident. “My friend Russ calls that karma.”

The train hit a truck in Virginia, leaving at least one person dead.

British talk show host Piers Morgan fired back at King, calling him “despicable” for the comment.

“A man died in that crash, you despicable man,” he wrote.