White House policy adviser Stephen Miller took his criticism of CNN to a different network Monday night, blasting the outlet for leaking a transcript of his conversation with anchor Jake Tapper after he was booted off the air during a combative interview.

"CNN has been extraordinarily biased, extraordinarily unfair to the president, and is not giving their viewers honest information," Miller, who famously sparred with the network's White House correspondent Jim Acosta over President Trump's immigration agenda, told Fox News' Tucker Carlson.

Miller's appearance on a friendlier network came a day after Tapper kicked him off his program for his "obsequious" behavior, accusing the former GOP staffer of riffing about CNN's coverage just to impress the president.

Sure enough, Trump later expressed his approval of the Sunday morning interview on Twitter.

"Jake Tapper of Fake News CNN just got destroyed in his interview with Stephen Miller of the Trump administration," the president wrote, encouraging his supporters to "watch the hatred and unfairness of this CNN flunky!"

Sources at CNN immediately went on the offensive, telling reporters at a variety of outlets that Miller had to be "escorted" off set after he and Tapper finished taping.

White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley repudiated that account, telling reporters late Monday that Miller "left on his own will" following his heated exchange with Tapper.

Miller erupted in his interview with Tapper after the anchor asked him to respond to claims that Trump's mental health is deteriorating — something author Michael Wolff accused Trump aides of repeatedly asserting in his new book Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House.

"The reality is the president is a political genius who won against a field of 17 incredibly talented people," Miller had said.

When the former aide to Attorney General Jeff Sessions appeared on Fox News Monday night, his message to viewers was more measured and centered on policy. Carlson briefly touched on Miller's feud with CNN before quickly moving on to a bipartisan immigration meeting Miller is slated to participate in on Tuesday.

"At the end of the day, our hope for a bipartisan deal is that you can have enough Democrats say [after] listening to voters, 'We want a system that puts Americans first,'" Miller said.