White House senior policy adviser Stephen Miller is set to make a return to television on Sunday.

Miller has largely been kept out of the spotlight since a heated exchange with CNN's Jim Acosta over immigration figures — a performance that was cheered by conservatives.

But Miller is slated to reemerge tomorrow and face off against the questioning of another CNN fixture, Jake Tapper, during "State of the Union."

This Sunday Senior Policy Adviser Stephen Miller joins @jaketapper live on #CNNSOTU.

It is unclear what will be asked of Miller, but immigration will likely be broached as Miller is President Trump's top adviser on the topic. The White House last week sent Senate Democrats an immigration plan that stirred talk of a government shutdown over an additional demand for $18 billion in funds to construct a U.S.-Mexico border wall.

Trump on Saturday warned that legislation for the Deferred Actions for Childhood Arrivals program that protects certain young immigrants from deportation is incumbent on money for a border wall.

“We want the wall. The wall is going to happen, or we're not going to have DACA,” Trump said at Camp David. “We want to get rid of chain migration, very important, and we want to get rid of the lottery system. In addition, we want money for funding; we need additional border security.”

DACA is set to expire by March 5 if Congress can't agree on a solution after Attorney General Jeff Sessions — Miller's former boss — announced in September the Trump administration was rescinding the Obama-era program.

Miller might as be asked about special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible collusion between Trump officials and the Kremlin.

It was reported in November of last year that Mueller's team interviewed Miller.