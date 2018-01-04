Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon once described President Trump as a "narcissist" and said he didn't care whether Trump won the White House prior to becoming CEO of the Trump campaign, according to a report detailing emails Bannon sent while executive chairman at Breitbart News.

"Why r we doing this," Bannon wrote on Jan. 13, 2016, in one of the emails obtained by BuzzFeed News, referring to an article drafted by then-tech editor Milo Yiannopoulos called, "How Trump Can Win Iowa."

"We want him to win, don't we? Well, I do..." Yiannopoulos responded.

"No. I'm totally indifferent. I'm darwinian...he who wins, wins," Bannon wrote back before instructing that the story be held.

In another email chain, Breitbart Washington political editor Matthew Boyle discussed on Jan. 17 Trump's ability to project "macho man confidence" and "absolutely no weakness whatsoever."

"He is a giant walking, living, breathing self-fulfilling prophecy," Boyle wrote.

"Narcissist," Bannon replied.

Bannon later joined the Trump campaign on Aug. 17, 2017, and helped the former real estate mogul clinch the presidency.

He did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News' request for comment.

The emails shed more light on the relationship between Trump and Bannon in the wake of revelations from Michael Wolff's upcoming book about Trump's first year in office, "Fire and Fury."