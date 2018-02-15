Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon and special counsel Robert Mueller met multiple times this week for “some 20 hours.”

According to NBC News, Bannon — who was subpoenaed by Mueller last month — met with Mueller’s team over “multiple days” this week, and spent a total of “some 20 hours in conversation” with investigators looking into Russia's election meddling.

Bannon met behind closed doors with the House Intelligence Committee on Thursday, but lawmakers said his refusal to answer most of their questions may lead them to hold him in contempt.

The House Intelligence Committee is part of a handful of other congressional committees investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election and possible collusion with the Trump campaign.

Mueller was appointed by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein in May 2017 to investigate Russia and links to Trump as well, and has since indicted campaign members Michael Flynn, George Papadopoulos, Rick Gates and Paul Manafort.

Bannon, also the former executive chairman of Breitbart News, joined the Trump campaign in August 2016. He then joined the Trump administration as chief strategist and senior counsel, before leaving in August 2017.