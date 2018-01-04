Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon said he still supports President Trump, despite irking the White House earlier Wednesday after excerpts of a forthcoming book featured unflattering comments from Bannon about the Trump family.

"The President of the United States is a great man,” Bannon said during the "Breitbart News Tonight" radio show on Wednesday after a caller asked him about Trump’s harsh response to Bannon in the wake of the excerpts' release. “You know I support him day in and day out."

After Bannon alleged that Donald Trump Jr.'s meeting with a Russian lawyer in June 2016 was "treasonous" and "unpatriotic," among other derogatory comments about Trump’s family, Trump issued a scathing statement saying Bannon had “lost his mind” after leaving the White House.

"Steve Bannon has nothing to do with me or my presidency. When he was fired, he not only lost his job, he lost his mind," Trump said in a statement on Wednesday. "Steve was a staffer who worked for me after I had already won the nomination by defeating seventeen candidates, often described as the most talented field ever assembled in the Republican party."



“Now that he is on his own, Steve is learning that winning isn’t as easy as I make it look,” the statement added. “Steve had very little to do with our historic victory, which was delivered by the forgotten men and women of this country. Yet Steve had everything to do with the loss of a Senate seat in Alabama held for more than thirty years by Republicans. Steve doesn’t represent my base — he’s only in it for himself.”

After leaving the White House in July 2017, Bannon returned to his previous post as executive chairman of Breitbart News.