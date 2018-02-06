Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon is unlikely to appear before a closed-door session of the House Intelligence Committee Tuesday, according to a report.

The intel panel failed to reach an agreement with Bannon's legal team over the scope of the interview, a source told CNN before adding that if Bannon did not comply with the committee's subpoena to testify he could be held in contempt.

But Rep. Mike Conaway, the Texas Republican spearheading the panel's Russia probe, told reporters Monday he expected Bannon to comply with the committee's demands.

He was also not aware of any deal to curtail the answers Bannon had to provide, per CNN.

Bannon dodged most of the committee's questions when he appeared before it in January after his attorney informed lawmakers the White House had exerted executive privilege over possible testimony spanning from the Trump administration's transition to when Bannon left the West Wing in August.

He was scheduled to reappear later in January, but the interview was postponed by the same negotiations to broaden his testimony to cover more than his time as chief executive of the Trump campaign.