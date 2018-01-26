Steve Bannon’s remarks in Michael Wolff’s book Fire and Fury: Inside The Trump White House set off red flags for special counsel Robert Mueller’s team, according to a new report.

According to a source that spoke with The Daily Beast, Mueller’s team had no interest in interviewing the former White House chief strategist until the release of Wolff's book.

In the controversial tell-all book that hit stores earlier this month, Bannon opened up on key issues such as the Trump Tower meeting between Trump campaign figures and a Russian lawyer, as well the Mueller investigation from his perspective as the president’s former go-to man.

Since the book’s release, Bannon has been served a subpoena at his home from the FBI and is expected to appear before Mueller’s team in the coming days.