Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said Thursday inaccurate reporting in the media has found its way into the book publishing industry following an excerpt release from Michael Wolff's "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House" book.

"We have become used to #FakeNews, now we have #FakeBooks! #MAGA," Mnuchin tweeted Thursday morning.

On Wednesday, part of Wolff's book was published, including a portion in which ousted White House chief strategist Steve Bannon said the president's son, Donald Trump Jr., had been "treasonous" in meeting with Russians at Trump Tower in 2016.

Trump responded that Bannon was only interested in serving in the White House out of personal interest and said the now-Breitbart chief had "lost his mind" making such remarks about his family.