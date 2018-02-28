Montenegro's political demise was solidified Tuesday when voters rejected the former Republican front-runner amid a texting scandal to replace disgraced former Rep. Trent Franks in Arizona's Eighth Congressional District.

Instead, former state Sen. Debbie Lesko, was declared the winner of the of the GOP primary in the special election.

According to the Associated Press, Lesko was leading Montenegro by 12 percentage points in early returns, 36 percent of the vote to Montenegro's 24 percent, in a crowded field of a dozen GOP candidates. Montenegro conceded the race.

"It feels awesome! I'm very thankful to all of the voters that put their trust and faith in me and all of the people that have helped me, either at the polls or donated money or supported me in any way," Lesko said in an interview with the Arizona Republic. "It took a team effort."

Lesko's rise was fueled by Montenegro hemorrhaging support from local conservative activists when the the Arizona Republic published an expose one week ago on an alleged improper sexual relationship the married father had with a legislative aide while he was still a member of the state Senate. One of the most striking details in the report was the allegation that a topless photo was texted to Montenegro.

Montenegro later told the Washington Examiner he never solicited the photo and accused his opponents of sabotaging his political career with “revenge porn.”

On the Democratic side of the primary day, Hiral Tipirneni, physician, won the nomination.

Lesko and Tipirneni will face off in the general election on April 24, and the winner will finish the two-year term started by Franks. Reports indicate a tough battle ahead for Tipirneni in the Republican-dominated district.

Franks, a Republican, resigned in early December after facing allegations of sexual harassment from two female former staffers for discussing surrogacy with them. Franks, however, cited his wife's admittance to a hospital due to a recurring health issue for his departure.