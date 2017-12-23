House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., added his voice to the contentious holiday debate on whether "Die Hard" is a Christmas movie.

His verdict?

"Let's be clear, 'Die Hard' is a great Christmas movie," he said in a video posted online after asking his followers where they stand on the matter.

Ok, Internet – is Die Hard a Christmas movie?— Rep. Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) December 23, 2017

“It happens during Christmas, there are Christmas parties going on,” the congressman explained. “Bruce Willis does a great job of saving Christmas for all of those people that were about to be victims of a terrorist attack."

It looks like a lot of y'all got this one right – Die Hard is a GREAT Christmas movie! pic.twitter.com/3A7haRBopd— Rep. Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) December 23, 2017

Whether the 1988 action flick is a Christmas movie starring Bruce Willis has become a spirited holiday discussion for movie fans over the years.

Some, like Scalise, argue in favor of the Christmas label because the movie takes place during the holiday season, whereas others argue that it doesn’t possess all the festive qualities of a Christmas movie.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also weighed in on the debate recently in an interview where he asserted the flick is a Christmas movie.