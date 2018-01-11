House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., is “resting comfortably” after undergoing a planned follow-up surgery on Wednesday in relation to the near-fatal gunshot wound he got in his hip last year.

"Congressman Steve Scalise is resting comfortably after a planned follow-up surgery at MedStar Washington Hospital Center,” MedStar Washington Hospital Center said in a statement released by Scalise's office.

“The surgery went well, and he is listed in fair condition," the statement added. "He is likely to remain in the hospital for several days and will then continue his recovery at home."

Scalise was shot in the hip when a gunman opened fire on a group of Republicans practicing for the Congressional Baseball Game in June.

He returned to Congress in September after receiving numerous surgeries and a recovery period in which he had to relearn how to walk.