House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., announced Tuesday he will undergo surgery on Wednesday as part of his recovery from a near-fatal gunshot to his hip in June during practice for the Congressional Baseball Game.

“I have been fortunate to make tremendous progress in my healing from last June's shooting, and tomorrow I will undergo a planned surgery as part of my ongoing recovery process," Scalise said in a statement.

"I appreciate all of the continued prayers as I move forward with my recovery, and I continue to be thankful for the dedicated care I am receiving from my medical team," Scalise said. "I will remain fully engaged in my work as I heal from this procedure, and I look forward to returning to the Capitol as soon as I can within the coming weeks."

The Louisiana Republican returned to work in September after over three months of recovery from the gunshot wound, which he said almost killed him.