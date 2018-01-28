Republican National Committee finance chair Steve Wynn is resigning from the post after allegations of sexual harassment arose Friday.

"Today I accepted Steve Wynn’s resignation as Republican National Committee finance chair," said RNC chair Ronna Romney McDaniel in a brief statement.

The Las Vegas casino magnate found himself caught up in a scandal involving several former female employees who said he approached them for sex at his resorts and casinos over the last decade, and earlier in the day, Politico was the first to report that amid mounting pressure Wynn would step down.

McDaniel had spoken to President Trump before making the announcement, a source told Politico, and Wynn later put out a statement.

"Effective today I am resigning as Finance Chairman of the RNC," Wynn said. "The unbelievable success we have achieved must continue. The work we are doing to make America a better place is too important to be impaired by this distraction. I thank the President for the opportunity to serve and wish him continued success."

Wynn, who has been a prolific Republican donor, had adamantly denied the allegations as false and claimed they were the product of his ex-wife's attempt to get a better divorce settlement.

Wynn is being investigated by his own company's board after the allegations surfaced this week from a Wall Street Journal report that broke the news of his sexual past on Friday.

"We find ourselves in a world where people can make allegations, regardless of the truth, and a person is left with the choice of weathering insulting publicity or engaging in multi-year lawsuits," Wynn said in a statement responding to the Journal report on Friday. "It is deplorable for anyone to find themselves in this situation."

A successor for Wynn has not yet been chosen, but the RNC is set to hold its Winter Meeting in Washington, D.C., next week.

David Drucker and Al Weaver contributed to this report.