Movie director, producer, and screenwriter Steven Spielberg and his wife, actress Kate Capshaw, have joined other high-profile celebrities in donating to the student-led March For Our Lives rally to advocate stricter gun control measures following the Florida high school shooting last week.

“The young students in Florida and now across the country are already demonstrating their leadership with a confidence and maturity that belies their ages,” the couple said in a statement, according to Deadline. “Kate and I applaud their efforts to take a stand for the benefit of this and future generations. They are an inspiration to us all, and we are joining in this movement with a donation of $500,000.”

The March For Our Lives protest was announced on Sunday in response to the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., that took the lives of 17 people. It will be held on March 24 in Washington, D.C.

Earlier in the day, actor George and Amal Clooney announced they would be supporting the protest with a $500,000 donation.

“Amal and I are so inspired by the courage and eloquence of these young men and women from Stoneman Douglas High School,” Clooney said in a statement, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Others high-profile figures have joined in donating to the protest since, including Oprah Winfrey.

“George and Amal, I couldn’t agree with you more,” Winfrey tweeted. “I am joining forces with you and will match your $500,000 donation to ‘March For Our Lives.’ These inspiring young people remind me of the Freedom Riders of the 60s who also said we’ve had ENOUGH and our voices will be heard.”