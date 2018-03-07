An attorney for porn star Stormy Daniels mocked White House press secretary Sarah Sanders’ claim that President Trump defeated Daniels in private arbitration.

Sanders repeatedly made this claim during the daily White House press briefing, but referred follow-up questions to Trump’s personal attorneys.

“Yeah. And he also won the popular vote,” said attorney Michael Avenatti, who sued Trump on the adult performer’s behalf on Tuesday to unshackle her from a nondisclosure deal. The lawsuit seeks to avoid arbitration specified in the 2016 deal.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, was paid $130,000 by Trump’s longtime personal lawyer Michael Cohen before the election, in exchange for her silence. Daniels previously shared details of an alleged affair with Trump shortly after his marriage to first lady Melania Trump.

“Look, the president has addressed these directly and made very well clear that none of these allegations are true. This case has already been won in arbitration and anything beyond that I would refer you to the president’s outside counsel,” Sanders said Wednesday.

“The president has denied the allegations against him and again this case has already been won in arbitration and anything beyond that I would refer you to outside counsel,” she added.

When pressed for details on the alleged arbitration win, Sanders said: “I can share that the arbitration was won in the president’s favor.”

Cohen did not respond to an email requesting additional information.

John Dowd, one of Trump’s personal attorneys, said in an email the matter was “not my lane.” Another of Trump’s current attorneys, Jay Sekulow, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Although Sanders repeatedly said Trump defeated Daniels in arbitration, she also said the president didn’t know about the payment to Daniels.

“Not that I’m aware of,” she said in response to one question about whether Trump knew.

Later, Sanders said she had spoken to Trump about the payment and that he said he was aware at the time of the payoff.

“Yeah, I’ve had conversations with the president about this, and as I outlined earlier the case had already been won in arbitration and that there was no knowledge of any payments from the president, and he’s denied all of these allegations,” she said.