Pornographic actress Stormy Daniels will “bare all” during an online performance Wednesday that her team says is “fit to topple regimes."

But the revelations are likely to be skin deep as Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, cashes in on her alleged 2006 affair with President Trump.

Her representative, Gina Rodriguez, said last week that at some point, “Stormy is going to tell her story” after Trump lawyer Michael Cohen admitted paying Daniels $130,000 weeks before the election. But Rodriguez, who said Cohen violated a nondisclosure agreement, says Daniels doesn’t plan to broadcast her story on Flirt4Free, a pop-up-plagued cam-show site.

"No, it's a web cam show," she told the Washington Examiner.

Daniels' alleged affair happened long before Trump launched his campaign for president, but a year after he married first lady Melania Trump.

In addition to the web show, Daniels is staging a 26-city “Make America Horny Again” tour. Trump’s presidential motorcade rolled past one venue, the Ultra Gentleman’s Club near Palm Beach International Airport, over the weekend.

Although briefly gagged legally, Daniels previously gave a detailed account of her alleged affair with Trump. A 2011 interview, published last week by In Touch magazine included her claims that she can describe the president’s anatomy and a claim that he’s “terrified of sharks.”

A former Playboy Playmate, Karen McDougal, separately went public last week and told the New Yorker in an article published Friday that she was paid $150,000 days before the election for the rights to her story of an affair with Trump. The buyer, the publisher of the National Enquirer, did not run the story, and the New Yorker said that was a favor the National Enquirer did for Trump.

Both Daniels and McDougal allege they slept with Trump at a Lake Tahoe golf tournament in July 2006. Unlike Daniels, McDougal said she found religion and regrets some of her past choices.