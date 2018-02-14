Adult film star Stormy Daniels believes she can now discuss the affair she alleges she had with President Trump after Trump’s personal attorney admitted that he paid her $130,000 just weeks before Election Day.

Daniels’ manager Gina Rodriguez told the Associated Press on Wednesday that Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen violated a nondisclosure agreement by publicly acknowledging the payment.

Rodriguez told the AP that Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, will detail the alleged 2006 affair, but did not explain when or how.

“Everything is off now, and Stormy is going to tell her story,” Rodriguez said.

Cohen said Tuesday night he paid Daniels with his own money, but added that he was not reimbursed for the payment and thus it did not violate campaign finance laws.

Cohen and the White House have refuted that Trump was involved in the affair that Daniels claims happened when Melania Trump was pregnant with Barron.