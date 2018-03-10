Adult film star Stormy Daniels’ lawyer claims at least ten people have offered to pay the porn star $1 million to cover the penalty she would face for breaking her silence on her alleged affair with President Trump.

That assertion came up as CNN’s Michael Smerconish questioned Michael Avenatti on Saturday about the reported $1 million penalty Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, would face if she speaks out in violation of the confidentiality agreement. Daniels was paid $130,000 for her silence about the alleged affair, paid for by Trump's personal lawyer Michael Cohen.

“Has anyone offered to pony up the million dollars to protect her and say, ‘Here, I’m good for it, go tell your story’?” Smerconish asked.

Avenatti replied: “At least ten individuals in the last three days alone.”

The lawyer argued that no court in California would ever enforce the $1 million penalty. “Michael, you know based on your experience, that term, even if everyone agreed to it, it is so unconscionable,” Avenatti said.

The CNN anchor challenged Avenatti on that point, asking why, if the penalty didn’t exist, has Clifford not spoken out on in an interview and “tell whatever the story is that she is dying to tell.”

The lawyer hinted that might happen soon but provided no further context.

Clifford sued Trump on Tuesday, arguing their nondisclosure agreement, which she called a "hush agreement," is invalid because he never signed it.