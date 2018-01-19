A former adult film star known as Stormy Daniels said in a 2011 interview that she felt bad she had an affair with President Trump, whose wife, Melania, had recently given birth to their son.

InTouch magazine published the full interview online Friday for the first time. In the interview, Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, detailed the affair that she says happened in 2006.

Clifford was asked several times about Melania Trump, answering that she was the one who brought up Trump’s wife in conversations during the affair.

“I mentioned her. I was like, ‘Yeah, what about your wife?’ He goes, ‘Oh, don’t worry about her.’ Quickly, quickly changed the subject,” Clifford said.

“That’s all he said about her?” the reporter asked.

“Yup,” Clifford responded, adding that she never saw Melania Trump at the events the president invited her to.

She said while the affair was happening she didn’t feel shameful because she “didn’t think that much about it.” But while reflecting on it during the interview years later, she said, “karma will always bite you in the ass.”

“Now that I have a baby that’s the same age that his was at the time, I’m like, wow, what a dick,” she said. “I feel bad.”

It’s unclear why InTouch didn’t publish the on-the-record interview with Clifford in 2011. Clifford was pushed into the spotlight after the Wall Street Journal reported last week that a lawyer for Trump arranged a $130,000 payment to Clifford just weeks before the 2016 presidential election to stay quiet about the affair.

Trump has denied the affair happened.