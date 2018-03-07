The adult film star known as Stormy Daniels, who allegedly had an extramarital affair with President Trump, is suing the president, arguing their nondisclosure agreement is invalid because he never signed it.

The actress, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, signed the agreement and a side letter using her professional name with Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen on Oct. 28, 2016, days before the presidential election, per court documents tweeted by Clifford's legal counsel and first reported on by NBC News.

But Trump never signed the agreement, called a "hush agreement" in Clifford's lawsuit.

Earlier today, we filed this complaint seeking a ct order voiding the alleged “hush” agreement between our client S. Clifford aka Stormy Daniels and Donald Trump. https://t.co/upa9u10MqR— Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) March 7, 2018

The agreement, which refers to Clifford and the president using different names, stipulated that $130,000 be paid into the trust account of Clifford's then-attorney in exchange for Clifford remaining quiet about Trump and his alleged sexual partners beyond a small group of people she had already told.

The suit, filed with the Los Angeles Superior Court, alleges that Cohen used "intimidation and coercive tactics" to keep Clifford silent as recently as February 2018, including forcing Clifford to sign a statement saying stories of a dalliance between her and Trump were false.

In addition to arguing that the agreement was "never formed," Clifford's legal team states that Trump must have known about the arrangement because New York bar rules, which Cohen must adhere to as a member, require him to inform his client of all developments.

"[I]t strains credulity to conclude that Mr. Cohen is acting on his own accord and without the express approval and knowledge of his client Mr. Trump," the suit reads.

Trump and the White House have denied the affair, reported to have occurred in 2006 shortly after Trump's marriage to first lady Melania Trump.

Cohen confirmed last month he paid Clifford $130,000 of his own money.