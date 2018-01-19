Adult film star Stormy Daniels is set to appear at a South Carolina strip club Saturday amid recent reports that she had an affair with President Trump in 2006 and was paid hush money just weeks before the presidential election to stay quiet about it.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, is scheduled to appear at the Trophy Club in Greenville on the one-year anniversary of Trump’s inauguration. The event is part of her “Making America Horny Again Tour.”

“He saw her live. You can too,” reads a poster promoting the event on the club’s Facebook page.

InTouch magazine on Friday published an on-the-record interview with Daniels from 2011 about the alleged affair she had with Trump a year after he married Melania Trump.

It’s unclear why InTouch waited years to publish Daniels’ account of the affair. The adult film star was forced into the spotlight last week after the Wall Street Journal reported last week that a lawyer for Trump arranged a $130,000 payment before the election for Daniels to stay silent about the affair.

The president has denied the affair happened.