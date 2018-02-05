The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday denied a request from Pennsylvania Republican lawmakers to put on hold an order from the state Supreme Court striking down the state’s congressional map.

The GOP lawmakers asked Justice Samuel Alito last month to halt the order from the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, which struck down the state’s congressional map. Republicans accused the state Supreme Court of “attempting to play the role of ‘lawmaker’” and asked the justices to intervene.

But Alito rejected the plea from the Pennsylvania Republicans. The state legislature now has until Feb. 9 to draw new district lines.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled last month the state’s congressional map “plainly and palpably” violated the state constitution. The map was drawn by the Republican-led General Assembly in 2011.

The court gave the GOP-led state legislature three weeks to submit a new congressional map to Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat. The governor has until Feb. 15 to approve the plan.

Should the Republican lawmakers fail to meet its deadline, the state Supreme Court said it would draw its own map.