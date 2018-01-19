The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday halted an order from a lower court that struck down North Carolina's congressional voting map and required state officials to redraw its districts by the end of the month.

State Republican officials asked the justices to stay the order from the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina pending an appeal to the high court. Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sonia Sotomayor would have denied the request for a stay.

A three-judge panel for the federal court invalidated the state’s congressional voting map drawn by the Republican-led legislature in 2016 in a ruling last week and said it constituted a “partisan” gerrymander.

But Republican officials appealed the ruling to the Supreme Court and asked the U.S. district court to put its order on hold, pending its appeal to the justices.

The lower court denied that request earlier this week.

The panel of judges said in its order, the state legislature had until the end of the month to redraw its voting map. If state officials failed to do so, the court said it would appoint a special master to assist with the drawing.

The Supreme Court is already considering two other cases involving partisan gerrymandering. The justices heard oral arguments in Gill v. Whitford, which challenges Wisconsin’s voting map, last year. It will also consider a case out of Maryland in the coming months.