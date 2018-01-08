The Supreme Court sent a capital case involving racial slurs a juror made about a Georgia inmate back to the lower court Monday, giving the inmate the opportunity to challenge his conviction again.

The court ruled 6-3 to send the case back to the federal appeals court in Atlanta. Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch dissented.

In its unsigned ruling, the high court said an affidavit from the juror, who is white, “presents a strong factual basis for the argument that [Keith] Tharpe’s race affected [juror Barney] Gattie’s vote for a death verdict.”

Tharpe was sentenced to death for killing his sister-in-law, Jacquelin Freeman, in 1991. But his lawyers raised questions about whether there was racial bias in the case after Gattie used a racial slur to describe Tharpe in a signed affidavit several years later.

The juror also claimed in the sworn affidavit “[a]fter studying the Bible, I have wondered if black people even have souls,” and said Tharpe, “who wasn’t in the ‘good’ black folks category in my book, should get the electric chair for what he did.”

The Supreme Court stayed Tharpe’s execution just before he was set to be put to death in September.

The high court said Monday the lower courts should have examined racist comments made by the white juror more closely.

In his dissent, Thomas warned sending the case back to the lower court would “delay justice to Jacquelin Freeman, who was also black, who is ignored by the majority, and who was murdered by Tharpe 27 years ago.”

Thomas also said Gattie signed the affidavit after consuming several beers and shots of whiskey.

Thomas called the decision to send the case back to the appeals court a “pointless exercise,” and said the unsigned opinion is “ceremonial handwringing.”