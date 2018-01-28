Sen. Susan Collins R-Maine, urged her Republican colleagues to give back any campaign donations they may have received from the former Republican National Committee finance chairman Steve Wynn.

Wynn is accused by multiple women of sexual misconduct going back decades. The casino mogul settled one case with an employee at his Las Vegas property who said he forced her to have sex with him for $7.5 million.

“If they’ve accepted contributions recently from him that have not been spent, absolutely, I don’t even think it’s a close call to return the money,” Collins said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

Collins called the allegations “very serious.”

“I’m pleased to say that I’ve never received any money from Mr. Wynn, so I have no money to return,” she said.

Wynn resigned Saturday from his post at the RNC, and denied all of the allegations. The Wall Street Journal documented dozens accounts from women who say they were abused or sexually assaulted by Wynn.

Wynn was named finance chair at the RNC shortly after Trump’s inauguration.