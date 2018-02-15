A South Florida judge ordered Nikolas Cruz, the suspected gunman in the shooting at a high school in Parkland, Fla., to be held without bond on 17 counts of premeditated murder Thursday.

Cruz, 19, appeared in a Fort Lauderdale courtroom wearing an orange jumpsuit with his hands handcuffs in front of him during the bond hearing. He kept his head bowed throughout the hearing.

Police suspect Cruz opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Wednesday, killing 17 and injuring several more.

The state told the court Cruz went to the school with a loaded AR-15 rifle and had additional ammunition with him. He fled the high school after the shooting, and was found in Coral Springs.

Cruz was taken to a hospital in Broward County before he was released into police custody. He was charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder Thursday morning.