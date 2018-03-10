A suspected gunman and three women were found dead Friday evening in the veterans home in Yountville, Calif., where hostages had been taken hours earlier.

Police said they discovered the bodies in a room at the Veterans Home of California-Yountville, located about 50 miles west of Sacramento, Calif., at around 6 p.m. local time after hostage negotiators failed to communicate with the suspect.

"This is a tragic piece of news, one that we were really hoping we wouldn’t have to come before the public to give," said Chris Childs, an assistant chief of the California Highway Patrol, according to NBC News.

The identities of the suspect, believed to have been armed with a rifle, and the women have not been released, and Childs said the investigation is ongoing.

Childs also said a bomb-sniffing dog had sniffed out the suspect's car, but no bombs were found. Child said there is "no threat to public safety," per the Associated Press.

State Sen. Bill Dodd said the suspect had been a client of the facility up until two weeks ago, according to CNN, but it was unclear if he had any connection to the women who were only described as being employees of the Pathway Home, a counseling service on the property.

The facility where the incident took place is a retirement and assisted living home for veterans. It's the largest veterans' home in the country and houses 1,100 aged or disabled veterans who served in World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, Desert Storm, and Operation Enduring Freedom/Operation Iraqi Freedom.

VA Secretary David Shulkin tweeted his agencies condolences to the loved ones involved.

"We are deeply saddened and affected by the tragic outcome of the hostage situation at the Veterans Home of California in Yountville and extend our deepest condolences to the loved ones involved," he said. "We ask for patience as we continue to monitor emerging details."

“Anne and I are deeply saddened by the horrible violence at the Yountville Veterans Home, which tragically took the lives of three people dedicated to serving our veterans. Our hearts go out to their families and loved ones and the entire community of Yountville," California Gov. Jerry Brown said in a statement Friday evening. The governor also said flags at the state Capitol in Sacramento will be flown at half-staff in recognition of the victims and their families.