Protesters in Switzerland have hung a nearly 200-foot-long banner on the side of a mountain to tell President Trump he's not welcome there.

A group of seven climbers hung the banner on a rock wall near Sargans, Switzerland. The protest was organized by Campax, a Swiss organization.

The banner reads, “Trump not welcome.”

“With our campaign, we’re ensuring that this message reaches President Trump,” said Andreas Freimüller, one of the group’s leaders. “Be it during a flyby through the valley here or through his daily television consumption. We hope Fox News will cover our protest, too.”

The president is attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, where he arrived early Thursday. He is the first sitting president to attend the gathering since 2000.

Trump met with British Prime Minister Theresa May during his first day at the global forum, as well as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He is also expected to meet with the leaders of Switzerland and Rwanda during the trip.

Campax said, Trump “stands for racism, Islamophobia, anti-Semitism, sexism, hostility toward women, warfare, denial of climate change, attacks on human rights, and a policy that deepens poverty and inequality.”