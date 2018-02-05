Mobile carrier T-Mobile sent a message about equality in an advertisement during Super Bowl LII featuring babies who the company says will grow up in a more progressive world.

“You'll love who you want. You'll demand fair and equal pay. You will not allow where you come from to dictate where you're going. You will be heard, not dismissed. You will be connected, not alone. Change starts now,” the narrator said in the ad.

It was one of the few politically-inspired ads during Sunday’s Super Bowl, which had mostly stayed apolitical up until that moment.

Watch the ad here: