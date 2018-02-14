Taco Bell CEO Brian Niccol will become Chipotle’s next CEO, the fast-casual dining chain announced Tuesday.

During his time at Taco Bell, Niccol was responsible for spearheading new marketing and menu items, including the Naked Chicken Chalupa.

Chipotle’s sales have suffered since E. coli breakouts in 2015, in addition to other food safety incidents.

It’s expected that Niccol will add new items to the menu and adopt innovative marketing strategies.

Chipotle founder Steve Ells announced in November he would resign from his post once a new CEO had been determined.