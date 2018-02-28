Police say a teacher who fired a gun inside a Georgia classroom taught social studies and was the play-by-play announcer for the high school's football team.

Dalton police tweeted that 53-year-old Jesse Randall Davidson has been taken into custody after a 30- to 45-minute standoff with police. Authorities say he was inside a locked classroom with no students present when he apparently fired a handgun.

Police have not said why he fired the gun. The only injury reported was a student who hurt their ankle running during the evacuation of Dalton High School.

Police say a "threatening" note was found last week at the school.

It wasn't immediately clear whether the note was related to the shooting Wednesday at Dalton High School.

Police say the note was found Feb. 21 and mentioned a threat against the school the following day.

Assistant Police Chief Cliff Cason said in a statement at the time that officers planned an increased presence at the city's schools in response to the note.

Dalton is about 90 mile northwest of Atlanta.