Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said CNN is holding back an interview he did regarding gun violence, after the network accused him of being "afraid" to come on the air.

Cruz tweeted Friday that he had addressed the issue of gun violence at schools in a 15-minute interview with CNN the day before.

“That's funny, I spoke to CNN for 15 mins yesterday about proactive solutions to prevent gun violence (like passing the Grassley-Cruz bill—which Dems filibustered—that would add $300 million for school safety) yet CNN has aired NONE of it. Why not air the (entire) interview?” Cruz tweeted in response to CNN host Chris Cuomo on Friday.

That's funny, I spoke to CNN for 15 mins yesterday about proactive solutions to prevent gun violence (like passing the Grassley-Cruz bill—which Dems filibustered—that would add $300 million for school safety) yet CNN has aired NONE of it. Why not air the (entire) interview? https://t.co/c4GZcqTbs7— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 16, 2018

The senator from Texas followed up that tweet with another, including a picture of him being interviewed at the Capitol.

“Here's a pic of the @CNN interview — a 15-min exclusive given yesterday — that y'all still haven't aired... (While falsely claiming I'm "afraid" to talk to CNN.),” Cruz tweeted.

Here's a pic of the @CNN interview — a 15-min exclusive given yesterday — that y'all still haven't aired... (While falsely claiming I'm "afraid" to talk to CNN.) https://t.co/Bo8AzsuGFX pic.twitter.com/sEtt4bTeUT— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 16, 2018

These tweets are the latest in a spat between Cruz and CNN that began Thursday.

CNN host Brian Stelter asked what Florida Gov. Rick Scott, Sen. Marco Rubio, and Cruz were "afraid of" in not appearing on CNN, yet being interviewed on Fox News.

“Gosh, I seem to recall doing not 1, not 2, but THREE town hall debates w/ @BernieSanders on @CNN Each 90 min long. You can accuse me of many things, but being afraid of CNN is not one of them....” Cruz posted as a response on Twitter.

Gosh, I seem to recall doing not 1, not 2, but THREE town hall debates w/ @BernieSanders on @CNN Each 90 min long. You can accuse me of many things, but being afraid of CNN is not one of them.... https://t.co/we6HBY0oQ9— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 15, 2018

CNN did not immediately respond to a request for comment.