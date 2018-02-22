Sen. Ted Cruz took a swing at former President Bill Clinton Thursday, saying that he and the former president agreed on two things: that Obamacare was "the craziest thing in the world" and about Hillary Clinton.



Speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference Thursday, Cruz referred to comments Clinton made about Obamacare at a rally for his wife's presidential campaign, calling it the "craziest thing in the world" as premiums were rising for the law's unsubsidized customers.

Those comments, Cruz said, were "about the only time I every agreed with Bill Clinton. Well, other than about Hillary."



Members in the audience gasped, laughed, and applauded at the line.

"I'm gonna get in trouble for that one," Cruz added.



Ben Domenech, publisher of the Federalist and the interviewer who appeared on stage with Cruz, agreed.

"You just might," he said.



Domenech tried to temper the remark away from the audience's possible assumption that Cruz was referring to Clinton's infidelities, saying, "Well, Bill Clinton did want to go to Wisconsin and she didn't listen to him then."

Cruz laughed, saying, "Yes, that's what I meant."

Cruz has urged his fellow Republicans to try again at Obamacare repeal after mostly failed attempts in 2017. He reiterated his stance in his CPAC interview, saying that "few things have been more frustrating and maddening during the last year" than the failed attempts at overhauling the law. He added, however, that the zeroing out of the Obamacare fine for being uninsured was a victory for the party.

Repealing the law, he said, remained "the biggest unfinished commitment."