Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif., on Sunday called President Trump’s Twitter feed “the gift that keeps on giving.”

".@POTUS has tweeted quite a bit about career FBI official Andrew McCabe, who could be called as a witness against Trump in an Obstruction of Justice case. Trump's Twitter feed is the gift that keeps on giving. Merry Christmas Robert Mueller,” Lieu tweeted Sunday afternoon.

With it he attached a meme of special counsel Robert Mueller with text in all caps reading, “You know I can see your tweets, right?”

FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe was the target of Trump’s Christmas weekend tweets in which the president specifically mentioned McCabe's wife’s ties to Democrats. McCabe is reportedly set to retire in early 2018 after his pension benefits fully kick in, which also drew the ire Trump on Twitter.

McCabe was former FBI Director James Comey’s righthand man for roughly a year and took over as acting director after Trump fired Comey. Despite interviewing McCabe for the position, Trump ultimately picked Christopher Wray, who was confirmed in August.

The forthcoming departure of McCabe, coupled with other high-profile FBI shuffling is said to be part of Wray’s desire to restructure the agency.

James Baker — the FBI’s top lawyer — told colleagues this week he is being reassigned to other duties at the FBI.

Meanwhile, Mueller is conducted a wife-ranging investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election and possible collusion with the Trump campaign. Officials with Trump’s campaign and administration have repeatedly insisted there was no collusion. Trump himself has called the Russia probe a “witch hunt.”

The probe has reached closely into Trump’s world, resulting in two indictments of former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his associate Rick Gates, and two guilty pleas from Trump campaign foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos and former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Republicans have accused McCabe of being part of a political bias plaguing the FBI. He was on Capitol Hill last week answering lawmakers questions about the FBI’s handling of Hillary Clinton’s private email server, which he had a hand in as deputy director under Comey.

The charges of political bias by Republicans have been fueled by the recent release of text messages between Peter Strzok, a top FBI official who worked on the Clinton campaign, and his colleague and alleged mistress, Lisa Page. Strzok and Page were also both detailed to Mueller’s team, but were removed following the discovery of the pro-Clinton messages.