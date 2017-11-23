1. U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders: 7.4 million page likes

The official government Facbeook profile for Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., is the most popular page on Capitol Hill, likely boosted by his 2016 presidential bid when he ran as a Democrat against Hillary Clinton.

His most popular post since President Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20 came a day after Trump was sworn in, when thousands of women took to the National Mall to protest the new commander in chief.

Sanders blew his competition out of the water with more than 1.3 million reactions on the Facebook post. It had almost 50,000 comments and 300,000 shares.

2. Paul Ryan: 4.7 million page likes

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., clocks in second with nearly 5 million Facebook likes. Ryan’s political profile was lifted when he unsuccessfully ran as Mitt Romney’s vice presidential pick in the 2012 election against former President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden.

His most popular Facebook post since Inauguration Day is a photo congratulating Trump on becoming the next president.

3. U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren: 3.4 million page likes

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., is apparently so well-liked that both her profiles made the list. Warren’s official government profile tops her campaign page by a few hundred thousands likes.

Her most popular post since Trump’s inauguration on her official government page is a video of the senator reading a letter from Coretta Scott King during the debate on Jeff Sessions’ nomination to be attorney general.

The most popular post on her campaign page:

5. Rand Paul: 2.1 million page likes

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., vied for the Republican presidential nomination against Trump and a dozen other candidates in the 2016 election.

Paul, who has been a member of the Senate since 2011, helped form the informal Senate Tea Party Caucus.

His Facebook post that garnered the most response called on Trump to get congressional authorization for military action after the president bombed Syria in response to the Assad regime’s chemical attacks on citizens.

6. Ted Cruz: 2.1 million page likes

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, unsuccessfully ran for president in the 2016 election. He is also a member of the Senate’s informal Tea Party Caucus.

His most popular post since Jan. 20 is a photo of Cruz with Lt. Jim Downing on a flight to Washington, D.C., in May. Downing is one of the oldest living Pearl Harbor survivors at 103 years old.

7. Marco Rubio: 1.4 million page likes

Marco Rubio, R-Fla., another contender for the Republican presidential nomination in 2016, helps anchor the bottom of the list with 1.4 million page likes.

His most popular post since Trump was sworn in is a photo of a sunrise with Easter greetings.

8. Trey Gowdy: 1.3 million page likes

Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., who came to prominence as the chairman of a House Select Committee to investigate the 2012 Benghazi attack, closely follows Rubio with 1.3 million page likes.

Gowdy’s most popular post came 10 days after Inauguration Day after Trump announced his controversial travel ban.

9. John McCain: 1 million page likes

Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., the 2008 Republican presidential nominee, also saw his post on Trump’s travel ban take off.

His response to the ban garnered more than 300,000 reactions and 100,000 shares.

10. Cory Booker: 1 million page likes

Rounding out the list is Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J. Booker is considered a possible contender for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

His most popular post came just four days into Trump’s presidency, when he called for citizens to “get engaged” and resist the Trump agenda.

And the least popular pages: