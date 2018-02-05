The Berlin Wall has been gone for longer than it existed, Deutsche Welle reported on Monday.

The wall was constructed in 1961 and kept Germans in the eastern side of the city from fleeing to the west after 3.5 million had left following World War II. It was up for 28 years, two months and 27 days.

Approximately 75 tunnels below the wall have been discovered in the nearly three decades since the wall was torn down on Nov. 9, 1989. East Berliners attempted to sneak into the western part of the city at the risk of being shot by eastern guards.

An estimated 5,000 East Berliners were able to escape to the west, but 169 people were killed trying to reach freedom, including 136 who were fatally shot and 33 others who were killed by mines. Another study found 1,065 people were killed trying to escape, Reuters found.